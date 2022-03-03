Defiant Putin labels Ukrainians ‘extreme gangsters’ and claims war is a success

By Chris King • 03 March 2022 • 23:47

Ukrainians are ‘extreme gangsters’ says Putin in the first televised address since the start of his ‘successful’ war



Vladimir Putin, on the eighth day of the Ukrainian conflict, made his first televised address to the nation today, Thursday, March 3, since the start of the invasion. He voiced a ferociously strong defence in favour of his decision to invade the former Soviet territory, claiming it has been a total success so far.

Russia’s president accused the Ukrainian people of being brainwashed by their government, even insisting that his military were ‘heroes’, reports thesun.co.uk.

Despite claims from the Ukraine that they have killed at least 9,000 on the invaders, Putin insisted that the true figure is 500 dead, with another 1,600 wounded. Images and videos uploaded onto social media seem to paint a very different picture, with many Russian military vehicles seen decimated, totally burned out.

He also made a claim that the “neo-Nazis” are using civilians as human shields, something there has yet been no evidence of. Seen live, in a meeting with his security council, Putin went on to brand Ukrainians as ‘extreme gangsters’.

Continuing to describe his invasion as a ‘special operation’, conducted to protect the people in the eastern Donblas region, Putin said everything was going to schedule. For the first time though, he finally admitted to losing a very high-ranking military commander, Andrei Sukhovetsky, who the Ukrainians claim they killed with a sniper bullet.

Putin’s version differed slightly, instead insisting the general had heroically blown himself up, taking out several of the Ukrainian forces in the process. He ended his broadcast without offering any suggestion of when this war might finish.

