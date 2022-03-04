By Chris King • 04 March 2022 • 23:58

Bloomberg and CNN to stop broadcasting in Russia. image: flickr

After new Russian legislation on ‘fake news’ Bloomberg and CNN to stop broadcasting in Russia

American news networks Bloomberg and CNN have both announced today, Friday, March 4, that they will temporarily stop broadcasting in Russia.

Russia’s Upper House of Parliament approved a bill earlier on Friday that could see prison terms of up to 15 years handed to those who intentionally spread ‘false information’ about the Russian armed forces. Once President Vladimir Putin signs it, as he is expected to do, then the bill will become law.

Moscow says this legislation has been brought in as it is fighting what it claims to be an information war with the West over the Ukraine conflict, in an attempt to sow discord among the Russian people.

As a result, a spokesperson for the CNN news network has announced that it will stop broadcasting in Russia “while we continue to evaluate the situation and the steps to follow”.

Likewise, the Bloomberg chain has also taken the same stance and has announced that it will temporarily suspend the work of its journalists in Russia.

Earlier in the day, the BBC made the same decision, saying it was ‘temporarily suspending’ its news operations in Russia, as did the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.