By Chris King • 04 March 2022 • 0:43

Britain ready to jail Vladimir Putin if he is found guilty of war crimes. image: twitter

Dominic Raab suggests if Putin is found guilty of war crimes then Britain is ready to jail him

Dominic Raab, the British Deputy Prime Minister, and Justice Secretary, has warned Vladimir Putin that UK prison cells are ready and waiting for him and his generals should he be found guilty of committing war crimes.

It has been hinted that Putin could well stand in the dock at the Hague, and face trial for slaughtering innocent civilians. Russia is currently under investigation by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already accused the Russian president of committing such crimes by dropping cluster bombs on blocks of flats in Ukraine, killing many innocent people.

“The UK has a role to play, and we are sending a message out now that we will not just turn the other way. However long it takes, if you commit a war crime on Ukrainian soil, expect to be held to account”, warned Raab.

Notorious warlords Charles Taylor and Radovan Karadzic are both currently serving time in British prisons, and before Dominic Raab became an MP, he used to prosecute war criminals.

“Look, we have done this before – Charles Taylor, Karadzic. If Milosevic had survived he would have come to a high-security prison. Of course, I wouldn’t want to prejudice any step of the legal process”, the Deputy PM replied when asked if Putin could end up in Belmarsh.

The Justice Secretary has promised the ICC that the UK will assist in any way possible with their investigation. “We do that by supporting the court on everything, from information cooperation, witness relocation, forensics, to sentence enforcement”.

A new bill of Rights is being planned in Britain, which will help to crack down on Russian oligarchs using their wealth to defeat cases in court, and to protect freedom of speech, he added. “We will not have people close to Putin coming here to try and bankrupt people who shine a light on his excesses”.

As the price of fuel and energy rises as a result of the Russian President’s actions in Ukraine, Mr Raab said Putin must not be allowed to “hold the world to ransom with this gas and energy supplies. I’ll put it this way, if we allow that blackmail to continue, we’ll just get more of it, and the situation economically, as well as in terms of security, would be much worse”, he concluded, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

