By Chris King • 04 March 2022 • 2:18
Emirates FA Cup 2022 quarter-final draw.
image: twitter
The draw for the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup 2022 was made on Thursday, March 3, by England manager, Gareth Southgate.
He picked his old side – this season’s giant-killers so far – Middlesbrough out of the hat, to play the European Champions, Chelsea. The Teeside club has already put paid to Manchester United and Tottenham, and they will surely be licking their lips at playing a home tie at the Riverside Stadium, against another Premiership side.
Southampton entered the draw after a hard-fought win over West Ham, and their reward for that is a home game against the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City.
London’s Crystal Palace will host Everton, who ended non-league Boreham Wood’s cup run on Thursday evening, while either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town will have the pleasure of entertaining Liverpool at home.
This last-remaining tie, to be played next Monday 7, ensures that at least one Championship side will be in the last eight of the Cup.
All quarter-final matches will be played between Friday 18 March and Monday 21 March, with each victorious side earning a trip to Wembley for the semi-finals, along with £360,000 each from the FA Cup prize fund.
The full FA Cup quarter-final draw:
• Crystal Palace vs Everton
• Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
• Middlesbrough vs Chelsea
• Southampton vs Manchester City
