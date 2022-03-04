By Chris King • 04 March 2022 • 4:30

Largest-ever illegal tobacco factory in Spain discovered in Velez-Malaga. image: guardia civil

Illegal tobacco factory in Velez-Malaga is the largest ever discovered by the Guardia Civil in Spain

An investigation by the Guardia Civil and the Customs Surveillance, has resulted in the dismantling of the largest-ever illegal tobacco factory to be discovered in Spain. Specifically, it was dedicated to distributing tobacco for hookahs.

‘Operation Reveno-Glycerin’ saw three individuals arrested, with another three placed under investigation for the alleged distribution of shisha tobacco, both nationally and internationally.

As reported by the Tax Agency, the group had a potential capacity to produce 250 kilos of product a day, and the researchers estimate that in the last year they could have sold more than 65,000 kilos. It is in high demand in northern Europe, and the market value of its sales could well exceed €3million.

The detainees are charged with the crimes of tobacco smuggling, against industrial property, against workers’ rights, against public health, belonging to a criminal group, and money laundering.