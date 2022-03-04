Listeria detected in several batches of goat cheese from company in Malaga

By Tamsin Brown • 04 March 2022 • 17:03

Jon Sullivan, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The harmful Listeria monocytogenes bacteria has been detected in several batches of goat cheese produced by a company in Malaga.

The Regional Ministry of Health and Families, through the Directorate-General for Public Health and Pharmacies, has been informed of the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in batches of fresh, semi-cured and cured goat and mixed cheeses that have been distributed in the province of Malaga. The refrigerated cheese comes from the company Hermanos Vargas Jiménez SL. in the town of Álora and was sold under the brand name El Llano Jaral in packages of 2 kg, 1 kg, 500 g and 250 g and the warning applies to all batches and expiry dates. The company has activated its product recall protocol by immediately notifying its customers.

The products were distributed in Estepona, Alhaurín de la Torre, Mijas, Cártama, Álora, Málaga city, Manilva and Ronda.

This information has already been passed on to the official control services in the province of Malaga so that they can check that the products concerned have actually been withdrawn from the market.

According to the information available, there is no evidence of any cases that have been associated with this food alert in Andalucia.

People who have products affected by the alert at home are recommended to refrain from consuming them and to return them to the point of purchase.

In the event that someone has consumed products from the affected batch and is experiencing symptoms compatible with listeriosis (vomiting, diarrhoea or fever), they should go to a health centre and inform the medical professionals.

