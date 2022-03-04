Make a date for personal attention at Guardia Civil headquarters

By Linda Hall • 04 March 2022 • 19:37

GUARDIA CIVIL: Appointments for personal attention for non-urgent issues Photo credit: Interior Ministry

IT is now possible to book appointments to lodge non-urgent complaints at 20 Guardia Civil headquarters in Alicante province.

Originally a pilot project in Torrevieja in southern Alicante as well as Almeria and Madrid, this has been extended throughout the province to include Calpe, Campello, El Verger, Ibi, Javea, Novelda, San Juan, San Vicente, Villajoyosa and Villena.

Prior appointments for face-to-face attention when presenting non-urgent Denuncias or completing bureaucratic procedures at these Guardia Civil headquarters can be made on the official www.guardiacivil.es website.

Appointments can also be made in person or by ringing the headquarters which offer this service.