News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 04 March 2022 • 23:20

MASCARAT RAVINE: Viaduct was built 115 years ago Photo credit: GVA.es

Close watch PASSENGERS on the Benidorm-Denia Line 9 tram covered the Altea-Calpe section by bus on March 5 during technical inspections of the River Algar bridge in Altea and the viaduct over Calpe’s Mascarat ravine. Built in 1913 and 1915 respectively, both are closely monitored by regional rail operator FGV.

Bowling along CALPE BOWLS CLUB play at the Calpe Tennis Club and they meet each Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 10am until 12.30pm. All levels of play are welcome and readers who would like to know more about the club should contact them with an email to the [email protected] address.

Say again? THE Plataforma per la Llengua, which defends the use of Valenciano throughout the region, accused Marina Salud, the outsourced company that provides the Marina Altea’s health care, of “exiling” the region’s language. Ondara health centre’s answering service and many others routinely used only Spanish, a platform spokesperson complained.

Fewer leaks MUNICIPALLY-OWNED Amjasa ,which provides Javea’s domestic water, spent €2.1 million on replacing 15.4 kilometres of waterpipes last year, 2.7 per cent of the total network compared with the recommended annual 2 per cent. The company also redesigned seven pumping stations and installed solar panels to reduce energy consumption.

Cut price AN Alicante court reduced compensation for the owners of land on the Benidorm side of the Sierra Helada, which is now a national park. Instead of the €283 million compensation that they were seeking once the Sierra Helada’s new status ruled out development, they can expect only €636,000.