By Chris King • 04 March 2022 • 3:32

Novavax Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Spain. image: wikimedia

The first doses of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine have already arrived in Spain

On the evening of Tuesday, March 1, the very first shipment of the new American Novavax Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Spain. As reported by the Ministry of Health, Spain received nearly 800,000 doses as its share of the European Union’s quota.

This vaccine is recommended mainly for those people who have not been able to be vaccinated, or who have received incomplete vaccination due to allergies to any of the components of the other available vaccines, or for other medical indications.

On December 20, 2021, the European Commission authorised the use of the Novavax laboratory vaccine in people over 18 years of age. It is the first authorised vaccine to be based on a recombinant protein platform.

This past Wednesday 2, the US company announced the shipment of its first doses to the member states of the European Union.

As reported in the Ministry of Health’s ‘Update 11 of the Vaccination Strategy against Covid-19 in Spain’, in a study, the efficacy of ‘Nuvaxovid’ against the appearance of Covid-19 from seven days after the second dose, was 90.4 per cent. No serious cases occurred among the participants who had received the vaccine.

Furthermore, no significant differences in efficacy were observed in participants at higher risk of contracting severe Covid-19. The results of another study showed an efficacy seven days after the administration of the second dose of 89.7 per cent, with no variations depending on age.

Both studies were carried out in the periods in which the alpha variant predominated. Thus, during the first quarter of 2022, Novavax expects to submit to regulatory authorities around the world, including the European Medicines Agency, its application for authorisation for adolescents aged 12 to 17, as reported by granadadigital.es.

