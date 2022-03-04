Spain to release 2 million barrels of crude oil to Ukraine from its reserves

By Chris King • 04 March 2022 • 18:35
Spain to send 2 million barrels of crude oil to Ukraine from its reserves.
image: twitter
The Spanish Government, approved today, Friday, March 4, after a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the release of two million barrels of crude oil, with their ‘preferred destination’ being Ukraine.
As detailed by Isabel Rodriguez, the minister spokesperson for the Government, this will come from the minimum security stocks of petroleum products in a voluntary action coordinated with the International Energy Agency (IEA).
This release represents 2.6 days of Spain’s reserves and is established for a period of one month. Ms Rodriguez confirmed that the measure will enter into force on the same day it is published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).
As the conflict in Ukraine enters its ninth day, humanitarian aid for the country is crucial, with Russian forces continuing to bombard many cities. It is already estimated that more than one million people have left the former Soviet territory in order to escape the crisis, crossing the borders into neighbouring nations.
Spain has already sent a shipment of 20 tons of medical supplies, and other items, which are being delivered by road, having left last week from the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase in Madrid, as reported by efe.com.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.