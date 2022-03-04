Spain to release 2 million barrels of crude oil to Ukraine from its reserves

By Chris King • 04 March 2022 • 18:35

Spain to send 2 million barrels of crude oil to Ukraine from its reserves. image: twitter

2 million barrels of crude oil from its reserves will be sent to Ukraine from Spain



The Spanish Government, approved today, Friday, March 4, after a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the release of two million barrels of crude oil, with their ‘preferred destination’ being Ukraine.

As detailed by Isabel Rodriguez, the minister spokesperson for the Government, this will come from the minimum security stocks of petroleum products in a voluntary action coordinated with the International Energy Agency (IEA).

This release represents 2.6 days of Spain’s reserves and is established for a period of one month. Ms Rodriguez confirmed that the measure will enter into force on the same day it is published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

As the conflict in Ukraine enters its ninth day, humanitarian aid for the country is crucial, with Russian forces continuing to bombard many cities. It is already estimated that more than one million people have left the former Soviet territory in order to escape the crisis, crossing the borders into neighbouring nations.

Spain has already sent a shipment of 20 tons of medical supplies, and other items, which are being delivered by road, having left last week from the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase in Madrid, as reported by efe.com.