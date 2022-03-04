Teenager dies at centre for juvenile offenders in Valladolid after being physically overcome by security staff

By Tamsin Brown • 04 March 2022 • 15:56

Image: Google Street View

A teenager has died after being physically overcome and handcuffed by security staff at a centre for juvenile offenders in Valladolid.

A 14-year-old boy of Tunisian origin has died at the Zambrana Regional Centre for juvenile offenders in Valladolid. The death was confirmed after the teenager “did not respond” to the efforts made by the emergency services to resuscitate him. Just before, he had been involved in an incident in which he showed “violent behaviour towards the educational staff and the facilities” with “insults, threats and aggressions”. The security staff then acted in accordance with protocol, physically taking him down and handcuffing him. There were three educators present as witnesses, stated the local minister of Family, Isabel Blanco.

The boy was suffering from “health problems” and had undergone abdominal surgery which, according to the teenager himself, had been performed in Switzerland.

After some time with his father, who he said was in Sicily, he had taken the train alone to Valladolid in November 2021, and he then entered the child protection system.

After a brief stay in Montero, also in Valladolid, and at another in a centre in Zamora, he had been transferred to Zambrana on January 25 of this year, following a court decision that resulted from repeated “disruptive and violent behaviour” that had caused up to five episodes similar to the most recent one.

So far, his family has been contacted through his mother, who is in Tunisia. The burial options will be discussed with her after the autopsy, which is still to be carried out and will determine the cause of death, which is part of the ongoing judicial investigation.

_______________________________________________________________________

