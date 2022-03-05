A new police Commissioner for Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 05 March 2022 • 20:04

NEW COMMISSIONER: Almeria’s principal commissioner Rafael Madrona, Juan Antonio Galvez and the central government’s sub-delegate Photo credit: Ministerio de Política Territorial

ALMERIA province has a new Policia Nacional commissioner, Juan Antonio Galvez.

Born in 1969, he has a degree in Law from Malaga University and another in Police Science from the University of Salamanca.

Entering the Policia Nacional academy in Avila in 1995, he was sworn in as an inspector in 1998. The now-commissioner’s first post was in San Sebastian in the Basque Region where he joined the police’s Brigada de Informacion unit, similar to Special Branch, when ETA terrorism was still active.

Three years later, he returned to Malaga where he belonged to the Costa del Sol’s Drugs and Organised Crime unit (UDYCO), later creating and leading Malaga’s Brigada Movil Transport unit, based at the Maria Zambrano rail terminus.

After having held different positions in Malaga, Galvez was promoted to chief inspector in 2012, first heading the UDYCO unit in Algeciras before moving to Velez-Malaga as the Brigada de Informacion chief and to Ecija as head of the Policia Nacional station.

Appointed commissioner last December, he now heads the Policia Nacional’s Public Safety Brigade in Almeria province.