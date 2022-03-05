By Chris King • 05 March 2022 • 2:06
Airbnb suspends its rentals in Russia and Belarus.
image: creative commons
Airbnb has become the latest company to cut ties with Russia, announcing on Friday, March 4 that it will suspend all its rental operations in the country, as well as in neighbouring Belarus. According to market research firm AirDNA, the company has around 90,000 short-term rentals currently in Russia.
Earlier this week, the company’s chief executive and founder, Brian Chesky, had offered to house up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees for free, who had been forced to flee from the conflict that has befallen their country. He added that his company would also waive all booking fees.
In a wonderful gesture, users of Airbnb, despite not intending to travel there, as a gesture of financial support to its people, have now started booking rentals in Ukraine. “Feeling helpless, I booked an @Airbnb in Kiev for a stay this week knowing the money would go directly to someone there”, tweeted Australian Kate Hutchinson.
As a way of encouraging others to follow suit, dozens of Airbnb users have been seen posting their booking confirmations on social media platforms, as reported by news.sky.com.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.