Cyberattack blocks access to thousands of newspapers

By Tamsin Brown • 05 March 2022 • 11:19

Image: PressReader

A cyberattack on the PressReader platform blocked access to thousands of digital newspapers on March 3.

The PressReader platform, the world’s largest provider of digital newspapers, suffered a cyberattack on its servers on Thursday, March 3, that blocked access to more than 7,000 publications worldwide, preventing access to the digital versions of numerous newspapers.

The official statement released on the PressReader website said:

“PressReader’s technical teams have been working around the clock to address the recent disruptions to services. Our security teams have now classified this as a cyber security incident. This situation comes as companies across North America have seen an increase in security incidents over the past several weeks.

“At this stage, we do not see any evidence that customer data has been compromised, and we are continuing to restore content processing so that we can release current issues of your favourite publications.

“Thank you for the outpouring of support during these difficult times for everyone. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

The cyberattack came just days after PressReader removed dozens of Russian newspapers from its catalogue, although it cannot be confirmed that the hacking was related to this decision.

PressReader’s clients include The New York Times and The Washington Post.

