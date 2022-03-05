Looking for some very special cat parents in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 05 March 2022 • 17:48
PAWS-PATAS CHARITY: Currently looking after 57 cats and kittens
Photo credit: Chrissie Cremore
PAWS-PATAS, the Los Gallardos-based animal charity is calling out for “cat parents in a million.”
Chrissie Cremore, PAWS-PATAS vice-president, told the Euro Weekly News that anybody answering to this description would be the solution to one of their problems.
There are some provisos, nevertheless, as these cat parents should live in a rural property with no other cats and be willing to adopt two or more “adorable, sweet, friendly cats with Calicivirus,” Chrissie said.
“Calicivirus is a highly contagious cat-specific respiratory infection which can cause difficulty breathing, sore gums and weepy eyes and noses,” she explained.
“Several shelter cats have this but are not showing active signs of infection and are healthy, lovely, happy youngsters with long lives to live. They deserve a home, with space to play and laps to sleep on,” she said.
“PAWS-PATAS will pay for any Calicivirus-related vet bills that might arise and would be available to give you advice. It’s a ‘win-win’ situation for everyone,” Chrissie pointed out.
For further information about adopting the Calicivirus cats, visit the www.paws-patas.org website.
“And we also need volunteers to lend a hand in the cattery where we are currently looking after 57 cats and kittens,” Chrissie added.
Share this story
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.