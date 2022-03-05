Looking for some very special cat parents in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 05 March 2022 • 17:48

PAWS-PATAS CHARITY: Currently looking after 57 cats and kittens Photo credit: Chrissie Cremore

PAWS-PATAS, the Los Gallardos-based animal charity is calling out for “cat parents in a million.”

Chrissie Cremore, PAWS-PATAS vice-president, told the Euro Weekly News that anybody answering to this description would be the solution to one of their problems.

There are some provisos, nevertheless, as these cat parents should live in a rural property with no other cats and be willing to adopt two or more “adorable, sweet, friendly cats with Calicivirus,” Chrissie said.

“Calicivirus is a highly contagious cat-specific respiratory infection which can cause difficulty breathing, sore gums and weepy eyes and noses,” she explained.

“Several shelter cats have this but are not showing active signs of infection and are healthy, lovely, happy youngsters with long lives to live. They deserve a home, with space to play and laps to sleep on,” she said.

“PAWS-PATAS will pay for any Calicivirus-related vet bills that might arise and would be available to give you advice. It’s a ‘win-win’ situation for everyone,” Chrissie pointed out.

For further information about adopting the Calicivirus cats, visit the www.paws-patas.org website.

“And we also need volunteers to lend a hand in the cattery where we are currently looking after 57 cats and kittens,” Chrissie added.