By Chris King • 05 March 2022 • 0:29

Major cocaine trafficking organisation busted in Andalucia. image: policia nacional

The National Police dismantle a cocaine trafficking organisation based in Andalucia



As reported by the National Police in a statement, officers have arrested a total of 19 people in Malaga and other parts of Andalucia at the end of last February. This action has resulted in the dismantling of a major cocaine trafficking organisation, after 13 house searches carried out simultaneously in the province of Cordoba. and the Cadiz town of Sanlucar de Barrameda.

An investigation into this group, allegedly dedicated to the purchase, adulteration and subsequent distribution of cocaine, began at the end of September 2021. Officers became aware of the existence of said organization, based in Cordoba.

From this moment, the police carried out numerous investigations to be able to determine the framework that they were facing, carrying out surveillance and monitoring in different locations in Andalucia.

As a result of these investigations, it was possible to locate several addresses used by members of the organisation as storage places and points of sale. These were in Cordoba, Benalmadena and in the Cadiz towns of Sanlucar de Barrameda, and Puerto de Santa Maria.

The final phase of the investigation culminated last week with an extensive police operation in which 13 entries and searches were carried out in homes and industrial buildings linked to the organization. It concluded with the arrest of 19 people, 12 of whom have already been imprisoned, as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health, belonging to a criminal group, and illegal possession of weapons.

Among the items seized were half a kilogram of cocaine, a kilogram of marijuana, hashish, ecstasy, anabolics and speed.

Also confiscated were €245,000 in cash, cryptocurrency purses, various weapons – a blank pistol, an electric pistol, various ammunition, a telescopic baton, a crossbow, a katana, and bladed weapons – 24 mobile phones, three tablets, four computers, 15 high-end watches, five vehicles, a motorcycle, and seven precision scales, as reported by malagahoy.es.

