Mercadona and other Spanish supermarkets ration sunflower oil because of Ukraine conflict

By Tamsin Brown • 05 March 2022 • 17:30

Perohanych, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Large Spanish supermarkets including Mercadona and Makro have already begun to ration sales of sunflower oil due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Mercadona, Makro, Consum and other Spanish supermarkets have already begun to limit the sale of sunflower oil as a result of the increased demand for the product that has stemmed from consumer fears over a possible shortage or rise in prices due to the conflict in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Spanish Association of Distributors, Self-Services and Supermarkets (ASEDAS) which explained on March 4 that many Spanish supermarkets had taken the decision to restrict the purchase of sunflower oil due to an abnormal demand for this type of oil from Ukraine.

Mercadona has decided to limit its customers to a maximum of five litres per person per day, either in several smaller bottles or in a single large one. Consum, meanwhile, will do the same from Saturday, March 5, with one bottle per consumer, as will Makro.

Eroski is another supermarket to take a similar decision and will only allow five bottles per customer per day. Ahorramas has also joined the list and will only allow the purchase of two one-litre bottles or one five-litre bottle per person.

ASEDAS wished to send a message of reassurance, stating that “there are alternatives in terms of both origin and product” while pointing out that Spain is the world’s leading producer of several other types of vegetable oils.

The organisation also highlighted the extraordinary efficiency of the Spanish food supply chain, which has sufficient capacity to supply the market with such products, and pointed out that the Government, the European Union and the sectors affected are all adopting measures to deal with the situation.

