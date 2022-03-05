By Chris King • 05 March 2022 • 22:24

Moscow and Kyiv will meet for a third round of talks on Monday 7.

Third round of peace talks look set to be scheduled between Moscow and Kyiv for next Monday 7



According to David Arakhamia, delegations from Moscow and Kyiv will hold another round of talks this Monday, March 7. The Ukrainian negotiator posted the information on Facebook today, Saturday 4, but without adding any extra further details.

Although Arakhamia announced the talks, it seems it is not 100 per cent from the Russian side, who merely stated that the talks might start on Monday.

These would be the third meeting between officials from the two countries, in a bid to hopefully negotiate an end to the terrible crisis in Eastern Europe, after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February 24. Previous talks have not led to any positive agreements.

Both sides had agreed last Thursday 3 to a temporary ceasefire, enough to allow Ukraine to open some humanitarian corridors for its civilians to cross the borders into neighbouring nations. This does not seem to have gone to plan with Ukrainian officials claiming that Russia has not upheld the ceasefire.

Arakhamia, who is also the parliamentary faction leader of President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy’s political party, posted on Facebook, ‘The third round of talks will take place on Monday’.

Leonid Slutsky, Russia’s chief negotiator, was later quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying, ‘The third round really could take place in the coming days, it’s possible it will be on Monday’.

Today, Saturday 4, Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, claimed that President Zelenskiyy’s attempts to involve NATO in the conflict were not helping to speed up any potential talks. He did say though that Moscow was prepared to sit and talk for a third time.

NATO announced yesterday, Friday 3, that it had rejected Zelenskiy’s plea to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, for fear of escalating the conflict, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

