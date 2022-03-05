By Chris King • 05 March 2022 • 3:50

Moscow blocks Facebook and Twitter in Russia. Image: Pixabay

Facebook and Twitter both blocked in Russia



This Friday, March 4, as confirmed by the Russian agency Interfax, Moscow blocked the social network platforms of Twitter and Facebook in the country.

Responding to this action in a statement, Facebook criticised the blocking, insisting that the measure will deprive millions of people of reliable information, and a forum to exchange views.

“Millions of ordinary Russians will soon be deprived of reliable information…and silenced from speaking out”, said Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Meta, Facebook’s parent company.

Clegg indicated that the company “will continue to do everything possible to restore its services, so that they continue to be available to people to express themselves safely, and organise themselves to act”.

In America, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki described it as “an attempt to restrict information to Russian public opinion”.

Roskomnadzor, the Russian internet regulator, pointed out that it has ordered the blocking because Facebook “discriminates” against Russian media.

This same Friday, Russian legislators approved a law that contemplates prison sentences and fines for those who publish “false information” about the Russian military and its actions. The amendment was unanimously accepted by the deputies of the lower house of the Russian Parliament.

Another amendment that has gone ahead contemplates sanctions for those who request “sanctions against Russia”, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

