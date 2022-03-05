Open day for Mojacar’s Red Cross

By Linda Hall • 05 March 2022 • 18:55

ALWAYS THERE: Open day for Mojacar Red Cross illustrates their day-to-day activities Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

MOJACAR’S Red Cross, with town hall input, is organising an open day on March 6.

The event at the Multi-use Centre is aimed at Red Cross members, donors and volunteers as well as the general public interested in learning more about the local Assembly’s year-round activities.

Stands will show visitors the Red Cross’s day-to-day activities with families in need, the elderly, lifesaving and its commitment to the environment.

The open day also provides the Red Cross with the opportunity of demonstrating its gratitude to members and collaborators while giving special thanks to the security forces, firefighters, health professionals and other bodies.

On behalf of them all, Levante Firefighting Consortium chief, Francisco Javier Flores Ortega, will accept a symbolic gift expressing the Red Cross’s gratitude for their valuable assistance. There will also be special appreciation for the “affection and attention” that the Red Cross receives from the Levante firefighters with donations and campaigns.

“This important non-profit organisation is always there when it is most needed,” Mojacar town hall pointed out, “not only in international conflict zones, but also – very often – in our own municipality, serving the most disadvantaged effectively and discreetly.”