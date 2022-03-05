By Chris King • 05 March 2022 • 1:33

Ronda's Ascari race circuit has new owners. image: google maps - AXEL ESPxNUR

New owners have taken over the Ascari race circuit in Ronda on the Costa del Sol



In a statement released this Friday, March 4, Ascari announced that the well-known Ronda race circuit in Malaga, Southern Spain, has been acquired by two companies, from Switzerland, and Argentina. The total cost of this transaction was not disclosed.

The statement explained that Jesus Gijon has already been installed as CEO of the new company, and that their representatives are already at the facility making some changes.

Highlighting the beauty and potential of the circuit, the new owners stated how ‘very happy’ they are with their new acquisition and its surroundings, assuring their commitment to promoting synergies between the company and the territory that surrounds it.

They also affirmed that they are “very committed to Ronda”, and that they are committed to contributing to promoting a “prosperous” future for the town.

One of the first measures carried out by the new ownership of Ascari has been the updating of the amounts pending with some suppliers during the previous management, adding that “the companies of the Serrania will be a fundamental pillar for Circuit Ascari SL”.

At the moment, the new owners have not disclosed whether they plan to make any type of investment in the facilities, or complete those aspects of the project that the previous owner did not manage to execute, such as the forecast of having a luxury hotel inside the complex.

The Ronda facilities have stood out in recent years for hosting world-class events of different brands, with presentations of new models or developments of the main motor companies. Thousands of specialised journalists over the years have highlighted this circuit, and given Ronda its particular niche within the motorsports sector as a place regularly used for events.

There is also a club at the facility, where motor lovers can enjoy driving on one of the longest tracks in the world, located in a natural setting of great beauty.

These facilities were inaugurated in 2003 after intense work by its previous owner, Klaas Zwart. He chose this location after an extensive search to make what he explained at the time was one of his great dreams come true, since he is a great lover of speed, and has his own competition team. In fact, it was common to often see him drive on the circuit, as reported by malagahoy.es.

