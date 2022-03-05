Russia declares partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 March 2022 • 11:53

Russia declares partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine image: twitter

Russia declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia’s defence ministry said.

“From 1000 am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha,” Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

This comes as Russia implements a “fake news” law as it attempts to crackdown on foreign media whilst continuing its bombardment of Kyiv.

The timing of the announcement is also interesting with the International Criminal Court (ICC) having announced that an investigation into war crimes has started following claims of atrocities by Russian soldiers.

Reports from Ukraine suggest that soldiers have been raping local woman and that the bombing undertaken by the Russian forces has largely been indiscriminate resulting in the death, according to Ukrainian sources of more than 2,000 civilians.

It is understood that a number of western countries have been trying to arrange a humanitarian cease fire, with the Pope also understood to have both made the call but also to have made direct representations.

As Russia declares a partial ceasefire, it is not known how long it will last or whether aid agencies will have time to deliver much needed supplies with their decision to allow a humanitarian corridor seeming more like encouragement for citizens to leave.

The Ukraine have also indicated that Russia are not adhering to the ceasefire with fighting continuing in areas.

