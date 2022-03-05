Russians in Almeria province claim they ‘fear reprisals’

By Linda Hall • 05 March 2022 • 21:32

UKRAINE WAR: ‘Treated like outcasts' Almeria’s Russians maintained Photo credit: UP9

ALMERIA’S Russians told the local Spanish media that they feel singled out, as though they are responsible for the Ukraine invasion.

“They are just people who have emigrated to Spain,” insisted Manuel Castillo, president of the Almeria in Russia association based in Roquetas.

“They want to live in peace and are not responsible for a war that they neither support nor want,” Castillo said, speaking for other Russian residents who preferred not to give their names to avoid reprisals.

“They feel like outcasts even though they are guilty of nothing,” he added

According to La Voz de Almeria, a woman identified only as L, who is Almeria in Russia’s treasurer and also Castillo’s wife, began to cry when he told her that the newspaper article would be accompanied by his photograph.

She then produced a video of a Russian lorry whose rear section had been destroyed by a group of Ukrainians in Murcia.

“She is having a very hard time, like the majority of the 8,000 Russians who live in the province,” Castillo said.