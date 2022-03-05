Russians in Almeria province claim they ‘fear reprisals’

By Linda Hall • 05 March 2022 • 21:32
UKRAINE WAR: ‘Treated like outcasts' Almeria’s Russians maintained
Photo credit: UP9
ALMERIA’S Russians told the local Spanish media that they feel singled out, as though they are responsible for the Ukraine invasion.
“They are just people who have emigrated to Spain,” insisted Manuel Castillo, president of the Almeria in Russia association based in Roquetas.
“They want to live in peace and are not responsible for a war that they neither support nor want,” Castillo said, speaking for other Russian residents who preferred not to give their names to avoid reprisals.
“They feel like outcasts even though they are guilty of nothing,” he added
According to La Voz de Almeria, a woman identified only as L, who is Almeria in Russia’s treasurer and also Castillo’s wife, began to cry when he told her that the newspaper article would be accompanied by his photograph.
She then produced a video of a Russian lorry whose rear section had been destroyed by a group of Ukrainians in Murcia.
“She is having a very hard time, like the majority of the 8,000 Russians who live in the province,” Castillo said.
Share this story
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.