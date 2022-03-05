By Chris King • 05 March 2022 • 0:52

Sevilla couple arrested after posting online video showing them driving at 200kph. image: twitter

Couple who posted a video online showing them travelling at 200kph in a 40kph zone have been arrested in Sevilla



National Police officers have arrested a couple in Sevilla who recorded themselves driving at more than 200kph on a road that has a maximum speed limit of 40kph. They subsequently shared the images online on a well-known social network, in which the driver boasted about his actions.

The two detainees are a male, AJOR, aged 28, and his romantic partner, SKTP, a 27-year-old woman. They have been detained for an incident that occurred last December when the couple was driving along the A-360 road at Km30, between Moron de la Frontera and Alcala, near the airbase.

A video, which was recorded by the driver’s girlfriend and uploaded to his social networks, caused great social alarm in the town of Moron de la Frontera. This led the local National Police officers to investigate what happened, after viewing the profile of the investigated.

By viewing the video in question, they were able to determine the exact kilometre point of the road and thereby verify how those arrested had exceeded the speed limit by more than 160kph, committing a crime against road safety.

After the police investigation, officers identified and arrested the driver of the vehicle and his companion as alleged perpetrators of a crime against road safety. Both were passed to the judicial disposition of the Court of First Instance and Instruction No1 of Marchena, from where they have been provisionally released.

It so happens that the young man arrested had already been involved in a traffic accident in November 2017, when he was driving his vehicle on the same road, and at the same kilometre point. In this incident, a young woman, aged just 20 years old, and his partner at the time, was killed, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

