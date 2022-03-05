Terrace table tariffs compared to ‘armed robbery’ in Albox

By Linda Hall • 05 March 2022 • 20:48

: PSOE COMPLAINTS: Town hall has increased tariffs for terrace tables and chairs Photo credit: PSOE Albox

INSTALLING chairs and tables on an Albox street will cost 30 per cent more than Madrid’s Gran Via.

This was the claim made by Francisco Carrillo, secretary general of the local PSOE party in opposition on the Albox town council.

The recently-approved new rates are also 66 per cent dearer than in Malaga’s Old Quarter and 80 per cent more than it would cost a bar, café or restaurant-owner in Almeria City, Carillo maintained.

Comparing the hike to “armed robbery” he pointed out that depending on whether establishments had pergolas or similar, the local hospitality sector would be paying between 70 and 200 per cent more than the previous pre-pandemic tariff.

“This makes Albox one of the most expensive places in Spain to have tables and chairs in the street,” Carillo complained.