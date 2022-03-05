Terrace table tariffs compared to ‘armed robbery’ in Albox

By Linda Hall • 05 March 2022 • 20:48
: PSOE COMPLAINTS: Town hall has increased tariffs for terrace tables and chairs
Photo credit: PSOE Albox
INSTALLING chairs and tables on an Albox street will cost 30 per cent more than Madrid’s Gran Via.
This was the claim made by Francisco Carrillo, secretary general of the local PSOE party in opposition on the Albox town council.
The recently-approved new rates are also 66 per cent dearer than in Malaga’s Old Quarter and 80 per cent more than it would cost a bar, café or restaurant-owner in Almeria City, Carillo maintained.
Comparing the hike to “armed robbery” he pointed out that depending on whether establishments had pergolas or similar, the local hospitality sector would be paying between 70 and 200 per cent more than the previous pre-pandemic tariff.
“This makes Albox one of the most expensive places in Spain to have tables and chairs in the street,” Carillo complained.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
