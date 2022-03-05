Thoughtful collaboration from Almanzora and Cantoria’s Loose Women

By Linda Hall • 05 March 2022 • 16:40

SOLIDARITY: Loose Women donated vital items for Ukrainian women Photo credit: Anita Strobridge and Judith Adams

LOOSE WOMEN, a group of ladies from Almanzora, Cantoria and surrounding areas, donated €200 to help the Ukraine Emergency Appeal.

“Without a moment’s hesitation, the ladies set out and bought medication as well as vital sanitary items for women,” Anita Strobridge and Judith Adams told the Euro Weekly News.

The Loose Women group has been meeting for more than a year, assisting local families with help in paying fuel bills, providing vouchers from local shops and even clothes.

“On one occasion we helped with football boots for a young man who needed them to be able to join a local club in Cantoria,” Anita and Judith said.

“We do a lot of fundraising in our local area, organising events that include raffles, quizzes and auctions,” they explained. “So come along on a Wednesday morning to Carrillo’s bar in Almanzora for a fun time.”