Thoughtful collaboration from Almanzora and Cantoria’s Loose Women

By Linda Hall • 05 March 2022 • 16:40
SOLIDARITY: Loose Women donated vital items for Ukrainian women
Photo credit: Anita Strobridge and Judith Adams
LOOSE WOMEN, a group of ladies from Almanzora, Cantoria and surrounding areas, donated €200 to help the Ukraine Emergency Appeal.
“Without a moment’s hesitation, the ladies set out and bought medication as well as vital sanitary items for women,” Anita Strobridge and Judith Adams told the Euro Weekly News.
The Loose Women group has been meeting for more than a year, assisting local families with help in paying fuel bills, providing vouchers from local shops and even clothes.
“On one occasion we helped with football boots for a young man who needed them to be able to join a local club in Cantoria,” Anita and Judith said.
“We do a lot of fundraising in our local area, organising events that include raffles, quizzes and auctions,” they explained. “So come along on a Wednesday morning to Carrillo’s bar in Almanzora for a fun time.”
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
