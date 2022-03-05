By Chris King • 05 March 2022 • 2:37

Ukrainian President Volodmymr Zelenskyy's wife Olena also on Putin's 'kill list'. image: facebook

Olena Zelenskyy, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodmymr Zelenskyy is also on Vladimir Putin’s ‘kill list’



Ukrainian President, Volodmymr Zelenskyy, at the start of the conflict with Russia, made the brave admission that he knew he was Vladimir Putin’s ‘number one target’. He told how the Russian leader had his name, along with those of all of his ministers, written on a special ‘kill list’, that he had given to would-be assassins.

What he didn’t mention, is that his wife Olena, claims that her name is also on that list. She took to social media to tell the whole world about it, and to speak about how she first met the man who has turned into a global hero with the way he has conducted himself so strongly in the face of such an extreme onslaught.

“I am Olena Zelensky, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodmymr Zelensky”, his wife posted on social media. “I met my husband when we were schoolmates, but were never acquainted. He once said that he knew many of my classmates, but not me”.

She continued, “We got acquainted much later – when I was studying at the Faculty of Civil Engineering at Kryvyi Rih National University. We dated for eight years before getting married on 6 September 2003″.

“On 15 July 2004, our daughter Oleksandra was born. On 21 January 2013, I gave birth to our son Kyrylo. Aside from being the First Lady of Ukraine, I am also a writer, and architect. I am also being targeted for death by Mr Putin”, concluded Volodmymr Zelenskyy’s wife Olena.

___________________________________________________________

