Ambassador given dressing down over Putin assassination call

By Alex Glenn • 06 March 2022 • 9:57

Credit: Lindsey Graham on Twitter

US ambassador given a dressing down over Putin assassination call. The Kremlin has taken offence to Graham’s ‘assassinate Putin’ call.

A veteran senator for the United States called on President Vladimir Putin to be assassinated. The Kremlin took offence at this and the Russian Foreign Ministry has protested.

The US ambassador for Russia was summoned by officials in Moscow. The dressing down reportedly took place on Saturday, March 5. The ambassador was warned that Lindsey Graham’s comments could be treated as a serious crime in Russia.

Lindsey had taken to Twitter and said: “Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?

“The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service.”

As reported by Sky News the Ministry commented: “This is a public, terrorist appeal that is completely unacceptable.”

Russia has called on Washington to condemn Graham’s remarks. If no measures are taken the comments “will have a further devastating effect on Russian-American relations”, according to the Ministry.

Speaking on Friday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki commented: “We are not advocating for killing the leader of a foreign country or regime change. That is not the policy of the United States.”

