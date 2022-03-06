By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 3:38
Body of 30-year-old man pulled from the Manzanares river in Madrid.
image: [email protected]
According to sources from Emergencies Madrid, the lifeless body of a 30-year-old man was found this Saturday, March 4, in the riverbed of the Manzanares river, under the Toledo bridge , in the Madrid district of Arganzuela .
The National Police had first been notified of the discovery of the man’s body, at around 8am, who in turn informed the emergency services. Emergencies Madrid deployed a crew of firefighters from the Madrid City Council. They subsequently had the task of retrieving the body of the deceased, which was reportedly in an area that was very difficult to access.
Upon arrival, the Samur-Civil Protection unit medics were only able to confirm the death of the man. According to the same sources, his body apparently showed no signs of violence, but it will be left to the autopsy to determine the circumstances of his death.
Firefighters recovered the body from the shore to the Madrid Rio area, while the National Police has taken charge of the investigation, and will try to determine the background to this incident, as reported by 20minutos.es .
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram .
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.