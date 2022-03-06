By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 3:38

Body of 30-year-old man pulled from the Manzanares river in Madrid. image: [email protected]

Madrid firefighters retrieve the body of a 30-year-old man from Madrid’s Manzanares river



According to sources from Emergencies Madrid, the lifeless body of a 30-year-old man was found this Saturday, March 4, in the riverbed of the Manzanares river, under the Toledo bridge , in the Madrid district of Arganzuela .

The National Police had first been notified of the discovery of the man’s body, at around 8am, who in turn informed the emergency services. Emergencies Madrid deployed a crew of firefighters from the Madrid City Council. They subsequently had the task of retrieving the body of the deceased, which was reportedly in an area that was very difficult to access.

Upon arrival, the Samur-Civil Protection unit medics were only able to confirm the death of the man. According to the same sources, his body apparently showed no signs of violence, but it will be left to the autopsy to determine the circumstances of his death.

Firefighters recovered the body from the shore to the Madrid Rio area, while the National Police has taken charge of the investigation, and will try to determine the background to this incident, as reported by 20minutos.es .