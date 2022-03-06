By Alex Glenn • 06 March 2022 • 14:41

Breaking: ‘Riot police and armoured trucks everywhere’ in Russia. Protesters are taking to the streets in Russia, according to reports.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine is relentless. Reportedly Russia is using heavier artillery and is hitting the country harder than when the invasion first started.

According to reports, the presence of riot police has been upped in Russia. Reporting from Moscow, ABC News Foreign Correspondent James Longman shared footage on social media. A video shared on Sunday, March 6, showed that Russia is trying to keep protests to a minimum.

In the video Mr Longman comments: “There’s more people being arrested and taken off in trucks.”

The foreign correspondent then described a peaceful protest taking place. It has been suggested that Russia is arresting people for demonstrating against the invasion on Ukraine.

“All around me here are these huge groups of people, mostly young people, who are just walking,” commented Mr Longman.

“They are circulating in this square.

“They are not doing anything – they are not shouting, they are not screaming. They just want to make themselves known.”

According to The Express, he added: “It’s almost like these [protesters] are shoals of fish and these [military men] are sharks.”

Russia is working hard to prevent protests. Prevention efforts have included armoured trucks, barricades and riot police. Commenting on the protesters Mr Longman stated: “It’s not a mistake that they’ve come out.”

