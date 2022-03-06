GB’s first gold of 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics

By Alex Glenn • 06 March 2022 • 14:22

Credit: Instagram

Neil Simpson wins GB’s first gold of the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics.

The 19-year-old from Scotland put in a stunning performance at the Beijing Paralympics. The teenager has won Great Britain’s first gold medal at the games.

According to the Evening Standard, Neil was helped by his brother Andrew in the visually-impaired super-G event.

The gold medal win has “not really sunk in yet” according to the young athlete. Neil commented: “We went in with a clear game plan and it worked out pretty well,

“We put it all down on the line and really went for it and I’m just very happy with the performance – it felt good.

“I could tell it was quick but I didn’t know how special it was. I’m just really thrilled, it’s not really sunk in yet.”

Neil went on to add: “Initially when we came down, there was a bit of an anxious wait. I wasn’t thinking about it being a winning performance, I was just thinking that it was a good run.

“Andrew was shouting and screaming. I said, ‘Yeah, maybe a podium’. It’s just that wait. It’s such a high – it’s almost indescribable.”

