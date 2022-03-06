Iberia to take Spanish national football team to Qatar World Cup

By Tamsin Brown • 06 March 2022 • 13:25

Credit: Iberia

Iberia has signed an agreement according to which it will take the Spanish national football team to Qatar for the World Cup.

Iberia and the Royal Spanish Football Federation have signed an agreement whereby the airline will be the official airline of the men’s and women’s 11-a-side national football teams for their travel to all sporting competitions until 2026.

The signing of the agreement took place on March 2 at the Federation’s headquarters in the Ciudad Deportiva in Las Rozas, between Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, and Javier Sánchez-Prieto, president of Iberia.

Luis Rubiales thanked Iberia for its “commitment” to Spain’s national teams over the next five years, which will be important for Spanish football as the country will try to organise the 2030 World Cup. The RFEF president stressed that Iberia and the national team share the same colours and are part of the Spanish Brand. “You have a scale of values from which we have a lot to learn,” he said to the Iberia representatives. “We have renewed energy and are filled with pride that Iberia wants to be by our side,” he concluded.

Javier Sánchez-Prieto commented: “We are proud that the Royal Federation once again trusts Iberia to take the national football teams on their trips.” He went on to say: “It allows us to take the enthusiasm of an entire country with us to different competitions.”

The five-year agreement, from 2022 to 2026, includes discounts and other benefits on travel for the senior 11-a-side football teams, as well as the organisation of charter flights for various competitions.

