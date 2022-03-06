Kate Garraway suffers fresh blow

By Alex Glenn • 06 March 2022 • 11:31

Credit: Instagram screenshot

Kate Garraway suffers a fresh blow. The Good Morning Britain host has reportedly suffered another blow with her husband Derek Draper.

According to The Mail Online, the business originally set up by Derek is set to go bust. Kate had taken on a directorship at the company in a bid to keep the business alive.

Kate recently revealed that eventually, money will run out. Derek needs round-the-clock care and this is expensive.

Kate is a director of Derek’s company Astra Aspera Limited. In a fresh blow, the company is said to be going bust. A source told The Mail Online: “Astra Aspera was primarily Derek’s company, he was the director. Kate was made director last February so that she could attempt to keep it going.

“Kate has done her very best to do that while Derek has been incredibly ill. However, he has been unable to work, his revenue has stopped entirely and is unlikely to return in the near future.”

The source went on to add: “Kate has other jobs on GMB and Smooth Radio, but with her massively increased costs it wasn’t possible to keep the company going, so has to be folded.”

Kate recently spoke to This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about the care that Derek needs. Holly commented: “That’s what really struck me about it is the amount of care he needs. Like this is around the clock isn’t it?”

Kate stated: “Yeah and because of his extreme health needs, he does have 24 hour care so somebody has to be awake at night and somebody has to be awake during the day and I can’t be awake 24 hours so it’s fantastic to have that.”

After discussing Derek’s recent trip to Mexico Kate commented: “That came at a really low point when I thought, ‘oh god, this is not sustainable’.

“The system, I mean I don’t believe we can have 24 hour care forever, you know there’s a point where money runs out!

“It’s a big moment, I was thinking, ‘this isn’t sustainable’ and if there isn’t the structure there to help long term, what are we actually going to do? Because we can’t give up on him.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.