Malaga man charters 47-seater bus to bring refugees from Ukraine

By Tamsin Brown • 06 March 2022 • 13:02

Image: Facebook

A man from Malaga has decided to hire a 47-seater bus in which to bring refugees from Ukraine back to Spain.

The images that are arriving daily from Ukraine following the Russian invasion made Vicente Jiménez Ifergan, a collector of Phoenician art from Malaga, get up one morning and drive his car to Croatia, where he has managed to hire a bus with 47 seats to bring refugees from Ukraine to Malaga.

“We can’t just sit back and do nothing”, said Vicente, as reported in Málaga Hoy. Born in Malaga, he has a Ukrainian son and a close relationship with the country. He said that his initial intention was to pick up a family of friends to take them out of the conflict zone, but upon arriving at the border and seeing the situation in the refugee camps, he decided to do everything in his power to help more families.

He is currently collecting families of women with children who have been able to flee the war. He aims to fill the bus he has rented and return to Malaga. “The process is not easy,” he said, as he is also in contact with public entities so that the refugees can be taken in when they arrive.

Vicente said he is “physically and mentally exhausted”, but excited about being able to help these families, and he is already considering the possibility of chartering a second bus.

_______________________________________________________________________

