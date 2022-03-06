Mutual attraction between Valencian Community and international companies

By Linda Hall • 06 March 2022 • 17:25
ELCHE VISIT: Region needs ‘strong and powerful’ companies, Ximo Puig said.
Photo credit: GVA.es
GENERALITAT president Ximo Puig recently highlighted the region’s capacity for attracting investors from outside Spain.
The Valencian Community has created perfect conditions for commanding attention from companies that are a driving force in the productive sector, Puig said on March 3.
He was speaking during a visit to Elche where he visited the new offices that the French multinational, Eiffage Structures, a major presence in the construction and concessions sector, recently opened in the city.
Eiffage had been active in Spain for decades but became a major presence in Alicante province on taking over the Los Serranos group in 2013. The company currently provides more than 380 direct jobs in the Valencian Community.
Accompanied by Eiffage’s director general, Eduardo Fernandez, Elche mayor Carlos Gonzalez and Carolina Pascual – head of the Generalitat’s Innovation department – Puig declared that the Valencian Community needed “strong and powerful” companies like Eiffage.
He also called for measures that would help to boost competitivity and increase the volume of the region’s business sector.
Lamenting the “authoritarian and imperialist vision” motivating Putin’s government, the regional president emphasised that the Generalitat would continue to support the local companies which have been affected by Russia’s war against Ukraine.
“As it was during the pandemic, Europe is the answer, because it is now against brutality,” Puig said, insisting on the importance of common European policies that would guarantee “maximum sovereignty” regarding energy.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
