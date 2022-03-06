Nesting time for plovers in Torrevieja’s La Mata

By Linda Hall • 06 March 2022 • 20:58

CORDONED OFF: Protection for plovers’ nests Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

DESPITE its name, the Kentish Plover (Charadrius alexandrinus) has nested near La Mata’s Molina del Agua area for the last two years.

Torrevieja town hall has now cordoned-off a 400-metre area to ensure that the birds are safe in the beach zone where 13 chicks hatched last year, revealed Environment councillor Antonio Vidal.

The regional government’s Environment department currently lists these birds as a vulnerable species although Spain’s Ornithological Society has included them as endangered in the latest edition of its Libro Rojo (Red List), published last December.

The plovers nest directly in the sand and owing to their small size and muted colouring, it is hard to detect their presence, the Environment department explained.

“It is very important not to cross the temporarily cordoned-off area and, if possible, to keep as far away as possible when out walking or sunbathing.”

Dogs off the leash are one of the greatest threats to the plovers and their nests, and the department asked all owners not to walk their pets on the part of the beach that coincides with the Molino del Agua.