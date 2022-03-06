News in Brief for the Costa of Almeria

By Linda Hall • 06 March 2022 • 13:53

Smoother ride CANTORIA town hall has asphalted several rural roads for the first time and will continue to improve communications for residents outside the town centre, announced local mayor Puri Sanchez. “Everybody is important to us and even though they live in outlying areas, they are not overlooked,” she said.

Campervan park VICAR councillors voted unanimously in favour of plans allocating a 6,000-square metre plot for campervans adjoining the A-1051 motorway in Barrio Archilla. The motorhome park, with its own water supply and facilities for emptying the vehicles’ waste deposits, will answer an important need, Vicar’s mayor Antonio Bonilla said.

Clear up ADRA town hall reminded the local population that they are obliged to dispose of agricultural waste “in an adequate manner.” Agriculture councillor Francisco Lopez said that most growers complied with regulations but insisted on the importance of raising awareness amongst the few who were failing to do so.

Green machines THE seven vehicles used by the Junta’s representatives and officials in Almeria province have been replaced by all-electric vehicles. The Junta’s Almeria delegate Maribel Sanchez Torregrosa, accompanied by Social Policies and Equality delegate Rafael Pasamontes, presented the new non-contaminating vehicles, in line with the Junta’s Green Revolution programme to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Lubrin fire A FOREST fire in Lubrin that destroyed two hectares of scrub on the afternoon of March 2 took 19 firefighters two hours to put out, announced the Junta’s Infoca fire prevention and extinction division. Investigators are now examining the area to determine how and why the blaze began.

Young Almeria MORE babies are born in Almeria than in any other Spanish province, mothers here are younger with an average age of 31 and each woman’s 1.6 babies tops the national average. Meanwhile, over-80s account for just 4.19 per cent of the provincial population, Spain’s fewest after Las Palmas.