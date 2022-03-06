Not an easy match for Carp-R-Us in Murcia City

By Linda Hall • 06 March 2022 • 14:26
MURCIA CUP: Carp-R-Us anglers visited Murcia City for latest match
Photo credit: Gregorico
CARP-R-US took a break from their winter-spring series to fish the second round of the Murcia Cup on the River Segura.
A warmish Murcia City morning greeted those taking part who hoped, with the weather set fair, that they would have a good day’s fishing.
“Unfortunately, as is common at this time of year, the fish seemed to be in little pockets,” Carp-R-Us secretary Steve Fell said. “If you weren’t fortunate to find one, the match was a struggle.”
Dave Hutchinson, pegged just downstream of the road bridge, was the winner with 9.5 kilos caught. Willie Moons with 7 kilos came second, just pipping Graham Patterson’s 6.9 kilos while Terry Screen with 6.6 kilos was fourth.
