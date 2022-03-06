By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 18:32

Notorious Russian warlord killed in Ukraine. image: twitter

Russian warlord Vladimir Zhoga, shot dead in Ukraine

A notorious Russian warlord has become the third high ranking officer to be killed in Ukraine in the last few days. Vladimir Zhoga’s death was announced via Telegram by Denis Pushilin, head of the pro-Russian separatist breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic.

As the Russian forces appear to have become bogged down in their advance, senior commanders have been heading to the front line, and found themselves the targets of Ukrainian snipers. “They are trying to impose their personality on the battlefield and putting themselves at personal risk”, commented one senior military source.

Zhoga was shot in the small Donetsk city of Volnovakha according to Pushilin, while trying to evacuate civilians. A ceasefire that had been called for was subsequently violated yesterday, Saturday 5, by the Russian military.

Pushilin claimed that Zhoga ‘died like a hero’. Zhoga took over command of the Sparta Battalion, after Arseny “Motorola” Pavlov was killed in 2016. The Russian had been fighting against Ukraine for many years, long before Putin’s invasion of the former Soviet territory.

He is believed to have been responsible for several atrocities, one of which was the alleged murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.