Orihuela city hall pledges increased funding for Asoka animal shelter

By Linda Hall • 06 March 2022 • 18:23

: ORIHUELA: City hall is 100 per cent committed to animal welfare, councillor insisted Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA city hall approved a new contract for its animal protection services while increasing its allocation.

Health councillor Jose Galiano announced that the contract had again been awarded to the Asoka association and the annual allocation had been increased to €202,758.

“The contract includes expenses for upkeep of the Asoka shelter’s exterior, including cleaning and removing vegetation from the 9,000-square metre plot and five employees.” Galiano said.

“Nobody could question whether or not our mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, and I are 100 per cent committed to animal welfare, when it is obvious that the local government has assigned so much funding for such an important service,” he added.

Referring to reports in the local media that city hall was five months behind in settling Asoka’s bills, Galiano said that all outstanding payments had been approved and signed off. “Payment is guaranteed,” he insisted.