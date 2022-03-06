Orihuela city hall pledges increased funding for Asoka animal shelter

By Linda Hall • 06 March 2022 • 18:23
: ORIHUELA: City hall is 100 per cent committed to animal welfare, councillor insisted
Photo credit: Orihuela city hall
ORIHUELA city hall approved a new contract for its animal protection services while increasing its allocation.
Health councillor Jose Galiano announced that the contract had again been awarded to the Asoka association and the annual allocation had been increased to €202,758.
“The contract includes expenses for upkeep of the Asoka shelter’s exterior, including cleaning and removing vegetation from the 9,000-square metre plot and five employees.” Galiano said.
“Nobody could question whether or not our mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, and I are 100 per cent committed to animal welfare, when it is obvious that the local government has assigned so much funding for such an important service,” he added.
Referring to reports in the local media that city hall was five months behind in settling Asoka’s bills, Galiano said that all outstanding payments had been approved and signed off. “Payment is guaranteed,” he insisted.
Share this story
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.