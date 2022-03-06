Pilar de la Horadada’s Holy Week poster honours Covid victims

By Linda Hall • 06 March 2022 • 18:51

THE official poster announcing Pilar de la Horadada’s Holy Week has now been shown to the public.

Local mayor, Jose Maria Perez, together with councillors from all parties, were present when the poster depicting the black-gloved hands of a woman who is wearing a mantilla and holding a candle, was revealed after Mass.

The work of Pilar resident Antonio Rodriguez Alamo from Fotoestudio Casablanca Digital, the customary Holy Week theme was also a symbol of mourning and respect towards those who fell victim to Covid 19, he explained.

“This is for all those who have left us, for the Brotherhood members who are no longer here and for all those families who lost loved ones during the years of the pandemic,” Rodriguez said.