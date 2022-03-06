Pilar de la Horadada’s Holy Week poster honours Covid victims

By Linda Hall • 06 March 2022 • 18:51
THE official poster announcing Pilar de la Horadada’s Holy Week has now been shown to the public.
Local mayor, Jose Maria Perez, together with councillors from all parties, were present when the poster depicting the black-gloved hands of a woman who is wearing a mantilla and holding a candle, was revealed after Mass.
The work of Pilar resident Antonio Rodriguez Alamo from Fotoestudio Casablanca Digital, the customary Holy Week theme was also a symbol of mourning and respect towards those who fell victim to Covid 19, he explained.
“This is for all those who have left us, for the Brotherhood members who are no longer here and for all those families who lost loved ones during the years of the pandemic,” Rodriguez said.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
