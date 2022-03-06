By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 3:08

Real Madrid move eight points clear in LaLiga. image: twitter

Real Madrid have a commanding eight-point lead at the top of LaLiga



Real Madrid clinched a comfortable win against Real Sociedad on Saturday, March 4, to open up an eight-point lead at the top of Spain’s LaLiga. They fell behind in the tenth minute to a penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal, which was in fact the only shot on target that the Basque side could muster in the whole game.

Real Sociedad arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu knowing that a win could elevate them into third, but instead, after a 4-1 defeat, they remain sixth. It was a long shot considering Carlo Ancelotti‘s team has not lost a LaLiga game at home all season.

Madrid had to wait until the 40th minute to draw level, and then three minutes later, they took the lead. It was their young French midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga, who rocketed an incredible long-range shot into the visitor’s net. This was followed by another superb strike from outside the box by 36-year-old Croatian star, Luca Modric in the 43rd minute.

Karim Benzema, who is a regular on the Madrid scoresheet must have thought it was not going to be his day. First, he had a goal disallowed for offside just after Camavinga had levelled. Then, the veteran French forward had another ruled out by VAR, again for offside.

VAR was his friend though in the 76th minute, when a penalty was awarded for a foul on Vinicius Jr. Benzema stroked the ball calmly into the net for his 20th of the season, the fourth season in a row that he has achieved this tally.

Marco Asensio notched the fourth goal after 79 minutes, latching onto a cut-back pass from Dani Carvajal. Real Madrid must now turn their attention to the second-leg of their Champions League match with PSG on Wednesday 9.

