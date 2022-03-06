Refugees: France accuses UK of ‘lack of humanity’

By Alex Glenn • 06 March 2022 • 15:16

Credit: Twitter

Refugees: France accuses the UK of a ‘lack of humanity’. Ukrainian refugees have been turned away at Calais and told to head to the UK consulates in Brussels or Paris.

Britain has been accused of lacking humanity after 150 Ukrainians were turned away in Calais. Refugees were told to head to Paris or Brussels to obtain visas from UK consulates. Gerald Darmanin the French interior minister has hit out at Britain. He has written a letter to Priti Patel.

The French interior minister has called on the UK to set up a consular presence in Calais. According to AFP, Darmanin has accused Britain of a “lack of humanity.” In his letter to Patel, he also said the reaction from the UK was “completely unsuitable.”

Mr Darmanin stated: “It is imperative that your consular representation, exceptionally and for the duration of this crisis, is able to issue visas for family reunification on the spot in Calais.”

Hundreds of Ukrainian people have headed to Calais after it was announced last week by France that the UK would set up a Visa centre in the city.

Mr Darmamin went on to add: “Our coasts have been the scene of too many human tragedies. Let’s not add to that those Ukrainian families.”

In a bid to help refugees from Ukraine a family visa scheme was announced last week by Ms Patel. She revealed: “I have developed the Ukraine family scheme following discussions with the Ukrainian government and neighbouring countries and I am proud to have launched it within a matter of days, enabling Ukrainians with family in the United Kingdom to be welcomed safely, quickly and free of charge.”

