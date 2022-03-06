Renfe offers free travel on all trains to refugees from Ukraine

By Tamsin Brown • 06 March 2022 • 13:42

Glucke, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The Spanish national railway network Renfe has announced that it will offer free travel on all its trains to refugees arriving from Ukraine.

At a breakfast briefing on March 3, Raquel Sánchez, Minister for Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, announced that Renfe is now offering free travel on all its trains for Ukrainian citizens arriving in Spain and wishing to travel to any point in the country, as well as for those wishing to leave for France.

Renfe will handle the management of all such movements of Ukrainian refugees in Barcelona, which has been set up as a hub or point of connection for refugees arriving in Spain or for those who wish to depart to France and, subsequently, to other points in Europe. This terminal is served by the Elipsos cross-border trains which connect France with Spain and are also free of charge for Ukrainian refugees.

Once in Barcelona, refugees can take any Renfe train and continue their journey. In order to benefit from the free Renfe trains, Ukrainian citizens must carry a passport or identity card and present it at Renfe sales points, service centres or station ticket offices.

