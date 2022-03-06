Roads authority takes Orihuela city hall to court over Cala Mosca permit

By Linda Hall • 06 March 2022 • 19:51
CALA MOSCA: Orihuela Costa’s sole expanse of unbuilt beachfront land
Photo credit: Playas.net
SPAIN’S state roads system, Carreteras del Estado, launched legal proceedings to halt the Cala Mosca development.
Valencia’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJCV) has advised Orihuela city hall that Carreteras has challenged planning permission granted on September 2 last year to put up 2,200 new properties on Orihuela Costa’s only remaining unbuilt section of coast.
Environmental implications apart, Carreteras has argued from the outset that the development would result in saturating the nearby N-332 road, already one of the busiest and most hazardous roads in Spain.
In an August 2019 report, Carretaras flagged up deficiencies in city hall’s Traffic Study, which failed to present “correctly and coherently” the N-332’s protection zones
In July last year the Roads authority issued yet another report, subsequently ignored by Orihuela city hall, announcing that its decisions were binding and the development should be halted.
Opposition councillors welcomed the TSJCV’s announcement, prompting the Cambiemos party to point out that Carreteras’ decision to go through the courts supported its claims that last September’s approval was based on irregularities.
Cambiemos called once more for city hall to halt the project, warning during the last plenary session that approving the Cala Mosca development would have “serious consequences” for city hall.
Share this story
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.