Seven injured as drugged driver crashes into Castello de la Plana bar terrace

By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 19:08

Seven injured as drugged driver crashes into Castello de la Plana bar terrace. image: ayto de castello de la plana

Drugged driver injures seven people as he crashed into a bar terrace in Castellon de la Plana

A driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the terrace of a bar in the Valencian Community municipality of Castello de la Plana today, Sunday, March 6. Seven people were left with injuries, two of them reported to be seriously hurt.

As reported by the City Council Security Area, this incident occurred at around midday, as the car was travelling along Calle Ribelles. The car left the road and collided with the bar’s terrace.

Two of the injured have possible rib fractures and polycontusions, while four of the seven injured have been treated at the General Hospital.

A patrol from the Local Police of Castello arrived promptly at the scene, where the 35-year-old driver was breathalysed. He subsequently tested positive for THC and methamphetamine, and was taken into custody where he is awaiting his appearance in front of the judicial authorities.

Firefighters from the Municipal Fire Brigade were also deployed, who proceeded to remove the metal structure of the terrace that had been embedded in the damaged vehicle. They also cleared the road surface, which had various pieces of the terrace and the crashed vehicle scattered across it.


Calle Ribelles Comin was closed off to traffic for around one hour by officers from the Local Police of Castello following the incident, to allow time for the road to be cleared, as reported by 20minutos.es.

For more news on the Valencian Community: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain/valencia-news

