By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 19:08
Seven injured as drugged driver crashes into Castello de la Plana bar terrace.
image: ayto de castello de la plana
A driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the terrace of a bar in the Valencian Community municipality of Castello de la Plana today, Sunday, March 6. Seven people were left with injuries, two of them reported to be seriously hurt.
As reported by the City Council Security Area, this incident occurred at around midday, as the car was travelling along Calle Ribelles. The car left the road and collided with the bar’s terrace.
Two of the injured have possible rib fractures and polycontusions, while four of the seven injured have been treated at the General Hospital.
A patrol from the Local Police of Castello arrived promptly at the scene, where the 35-year-old driver was breathalysed. He subsequently tested positive for THC and methamphetamine, and was taken into custody where he is awaiting his appearance in front of the judicial authorities.
Firefighters from the Municipal Fire Brigade were also deployed, who proceeded to remove the metal structure of the terrace that had been embedded in the damaged vehicle. They also cleared the road surface, which had various pieces of the terrace and the crashed vehicle scattered across it.
Calle Ribelles Comin was closed off to traffic for around one hour by officers from the Local Police of Castello following the incident, to allow time for the road to be cleared, as reported by 20minutos.es.
For more news on the Valencian Community: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain/valencia-news
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.