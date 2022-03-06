By Alex Glenn • 06 March 2022 • 8:54

Credit: Ukraine official Twitter account

Ukraine: ‘Drive this evil out of our cities.’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the Ukrainian people to “go on the offensive.”

On Saturday night, March 5, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Ukrainian nation by video. Russia is continuing its onslaught on the country. The president has called on his people to fight back against Russia and its war.

Zelensky took to Facebook on Saturday night and said: “Every meter of our Ukrainian land won by protest and humiliation of the invaders is a step forward, a step towards victory for our entire state.

“This is a chance to live. Ukrainians! In all our cities where the enemy entered. Feel it. Go on the offensive.”

According to the BBC, he called on Ukrainians and said: “You need to go out and drive this evil out of our cities.”

Russian forces have continued to hit Ukraine hard. On Sunday, the 11th day of aggression began. Cities in Ukraine are still being shelled.

A brief ceasefire had been called in the city of Mariupol. Russians soon began to attack the city again though. This led to planned evacuations being postponed. Russia claims that its attack on the city was restarted: “due to the unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to influence nationalists or extend the ceasefire”.

