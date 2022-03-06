By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 20:16

Woman evacuated by helicopter after four-metre fall inside Almeria's Cueva del Gato. image: juntadeandalucia.es

After suffering a four-metre fall inside Almeria’s Cueva del Gato, a woman had to be airlifted to hospital

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a woman had to be rescued this afternoon, Sunday, March 5, after suffering a fall whilst on a route inside the Cueva del Gato, in Almeria.

Shortly before 12:30pm, the emergency service received a call from a man informing them that his wife had suffered a fall in the Cueva del Gato, and had probably broken her ankle. He explained that she had fallen while they were inside the cave, and that she was now at a depth of approximately four metres, and in an area that was hard to access.

On receiving the call for help, 112 immediately deployed a patrol from the Guardia Civil, along with an ambulance with medics from the 061 Health Emergency Centre, the Fire Department, plus the National Police Corps, and the Local Police.

A Guardia Civil rescue helicopter also travelled to the scene, which subsequently evacuated the wounded woman to the Torrecardenas Hospital after she was rescued, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

