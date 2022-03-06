By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 20:16
Woman evacuated by helicopter after four-metre fall inside Almeria's Cueva del Gato.
image: juntadeandalucia.es
According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a woman had to be rescued this afternoon, Sunday, March 5, after suffering a fall whilst on a route inside the Cueva del Gato, in Almeria.
Shortly before 12:30pm, the emergency service received a call from a man informing them that his wife had suffered a fall in the Cueva del Gato, and had probably broken her ankle. He explained that she had fallen while they were inside the cave, and that she was now at a depth of approximately four metres, and in an area that was hard to access.
On receiving the call for help, 112 immediately deployed a patrol from the Guardia Civil, along with an ambulance with medics from the 061 Health Emergency Centre, the Fire Department, plus the National Police Corps, and the Local Police.
A Guardia Civil rescue helicopter also travelled to the scene, which subsequently evacuated the wounded woman to the Torrecardenas Hospital after she was rescued, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.