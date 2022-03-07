6,000 Ukrainian refugees due to arrive in Spain

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 March 2022 • 12:01

Pakkin [email protected] Post, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, has confirmed that the government is finalising plans for the receipt of Ukrainian refugees due to arrive in Spain, with 6,000 or more expected.

According to the minister discussions are ongoing with the regions to set up reception centres, with the first buses due to arrive today March 7th.

Mr Escrivá said: “Ukrainians who come have a protection framework throughout Europe and Spain that simplifies all papers, gives immediate access to work and all international protection aid from the first moment.”

He added that they are working together with the consular services of Romania, Poland, Hungary and Moldova to facilitate transport for those who wish to come. Discussions are also taking place with the Ukrainian authorities and the Spanish embassy to “channel in a more institutionalised way” transport for children who live in orphanages or who have lost their families as well as those who are sick or have disabilities.

The first three reception are being established in a Social Security training centre in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), in the City of Light of Alicante and in Barcelona. The latter may have two reception centres with discussions still ongoing.

Escrivá said: “There they will know their rights, the interview will be done to know their needs and to be able to refer them to the most appropriate resources.

“Beyond those first arrivals of people who have family networks in Spain, it is important that we coordinate all efforts and have well defined resources.”

He added that they have not ruled out that hotels for the first one or two days following their arrival before being moved to more suitable accommodation. He added that: “The state network has capabilities that we are extending and we have contacted all the communities to have a list with all their resources; there will be more than 6,000 places and this will be flexible.

Whilst the government discusses the arrival of the more than 6,000 Ukrainian refugees, local sources confirm that there have already been many arrivals in Spain as people take advantage of friends and family.

