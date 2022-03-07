By Alex Glenn • 07 March 2022 • 12:09

‘9-hour stand-off’: Armed police at caravan park by UK airport. The bomb squad had been called in too.

Armed police were called into a caravan park next to Leeds Bradford airport. Bomb disposal experts were also called in along with armed officers and the emergency services. The incident took place on March 6, at St Helenas Caravan Park in Yeadon.

The huge emergency services response involved fire crews, ambulances and police officers. As reported by The Mirror, the nature of the incident had not been revealed.

St Helenas Caravan Park was attended by officers from the Royal Logistics Corp bomb disposal unit, according to Leeds Live. The officers were said to be there for around nine hours.

Taking to social media local residents revealed that helicopters had been spotted overhead in Horsforth. A police aeroplane was also spotted circling over the caravan site and the airport.

Taking a Facebook one witness commented: “There’s been two police helicopters and a plane circling today for hours, just drove by St. Helena’s Caravan Park and police cars are there too.”

Flight radar was able to track a National Police Service plane as it circled overhead around West Leeds.

